SeaWorld Entertainment Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.42 (+29.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $488.84M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SEAS has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.