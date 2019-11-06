Mitek Systems Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.02M (+18.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mitk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.