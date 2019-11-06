Scientific Games Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
- Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (+121.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $852.91M (+3.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SGMS has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.