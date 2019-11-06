Switch Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETSwitch, Inc. (SWCH)SWCHBy: SA News Team
- Switch (NYSE:SWCH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 ($0.00 year ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $113.22M (+10.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SWCH has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.