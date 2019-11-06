Arlo Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.37 (-640.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $102.14M (-22.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ARLO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.