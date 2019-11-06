Westport Innovations Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETWestport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)WPRTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+77.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $70.51M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRPT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.