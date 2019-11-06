Beer players pull the hard seltzer tap

Younger consumers of drinking age continue to show strong demand for spiked seltzer drinks.
"Hard seltzer taps into 20 and 30-somethings’ desires for healthier drinking options with fewer calories and carbohydrates, and little in the way of artificial ingredients and colourings. It is also further evidence of the shrinking appeal to this age group of mass-market beer, which has been losing share in the US for years," reports FT's Leila Abboud.
Beverage companies are riding the wave, with MillerCoors (NYSE:TAP) selling Henry's Hard Sparkling Water, Boston Beer (SAM +2.8%) making a splash with the Truly Hard brand and Constellation Brands (STZ +0.6%) rolling out Corona-branded alcoholic seltzer drinks next year. Anheuser-Busch (BUD +0.6%) has its Bon & Viv brand being marketed to women and the Natural Light Seltzer variety just recently launched. A Bud Light seltzer drink is planned to be launched early next year by the beer giant.
