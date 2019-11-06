Lions Gate Entertainment Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $904.67M (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.