Planet Fitness Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)PLNTBy: Akanksha Bakshi
- Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.26M (+18.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PLNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 2 downward.