Canadian Natural Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:30 PM ETCanadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)CNQBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is C$0.76 (-31.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$5.82B (-8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNQ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.