Noodles & Company Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)NDLSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120.7M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NDLS has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.