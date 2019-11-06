Green Dot Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 06, 2019 5:35 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)GDOTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 7th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-96.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $232.94M (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.