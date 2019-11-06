Chesapeake Energy plunges below $1 as survival in question

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -30.9% ) collapses to 20-year lows, a day after it issued a going concern notice and warned it may not be able to outlast low fuel prices.

"While we don't expect this move to come as a surprise given balance sheet issues, the going concern warning in the most recent 10-Q highlighted a declining leverage covenant that may be [to] difficult overcome in our view," Tudor Pickering Holt says in downgrading CHK shares to Sell from Hold.

CHK's Haynesville shale asset is the most likely candidate for a sale, but "production (and value) is declining by the day as the asset has entered base decline," says Tudor analyst Sameer Panjwani.

Bernstein also is bearish on survival prospects, as analyst Bob Brackett says CHK could look to tap its revolver or engage in more debt-for-equity transactions, but "neither of these options give us comfort," analyst Bob Brackett says in cutting his price target to $0.50 from $1.25 and reiterating an Underperform rating.