Diamondback plunges as lower oil output raises well spacing concerns

Diamondback Energy (FANG -14.8% ) plunges to 52-week lows after disclosing a Q3 drop in oil production and warning it will miss oil production forecasts next year despite plans to spend roughly the same on drilling.

Production was interrupted at some of FANG's acreage by neighbors fracking a large number of wells nearby, and the company added wells that produced a higher amount of natural gas - a concern for investors because it means FANG is more exposed to depressed gas markets.

FANG's total output was 65% crude oil during Q3, the company's worst ratio since at least 2011, according to Bloomberg; FANG now expects oil to comprise 66%-67% of its full-year production, down from previous guidance of 68%-70%.

"These are operational challenges, not reservoir problems," FANG CEO Travis Stice said during today's earnings conference call, seeking to reassure analysts that the wells experiencing "frack hits" from neighbors recover to full volumes.

FANG is better modeling its production forecasts for such well downtime, but Stice expects "frack impacts to continue to be significant, primarily in the Midland Basin with operators in full field, multi-well pad development mode."

Challenges with well spacing, rising gas-to-oil ratios and depressed commodity prices are hitting the shale industry hard, and producers including Occidental Petroleum, Apache, Cimarex Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources are all cutting budgets.