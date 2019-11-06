Kirkland Lake snags records for quarterly net earnings, free cash flow

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL +2.8% ) pushes higher after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings and lifting its quarterly dividend by a third.

Q3 net earnings of $176.6M were a new quarterly record, and revenues rose 71% Y/Y and 36% Q/Q to $381.4M.

Q3 production jumped 38% Y/Y and 16% Q/Q to 248.4K oz., and all-in sustaining costs fell 13% Y/Y and 12% Q/Q to average $562/oz.

Free cash flow hit a quarterly record of $181.3M, more than triple the Q2 and year-ago Q3 levels.

KL expects strong Q4 results from the Fosterville and Macassa that will position both mines to "easily achieve" their full-year production guidance of 570K-610K oz. and 240K-250K oz., respectively, although production guidance is lowered at the Holt Complex.

KL raises its full-year sustaining capex guidance to $170M-$190M from its previous outlook of $150M-$170M, primarily reflecting additional capital development at Fosterville and Macassa, including new equipment and infrastructure enhancements.