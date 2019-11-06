Stock decline fades after trade pact jolt

Stocks recover from an earlier dip, bringing the S&P 500 and the Dow to flat; meanwhile, the Nasdaq pares its decline to -0.4% .

The Nasdaq had fallen as much as 0.7% after Reuters reported that President Trump and China leader Xi Jinping may have to delay the signing of a phase one trade agreement until December.

Soon after the news, the S&P and Dow had declined 0.3%.

The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 4.5 basis points to 1.817%.

Crude oil falls 1.3% to $56.50 per barrel.

Gold gain 0.6% to $1,492.40 per ounce.

The Dollar Index is essentially flat at 97.96.