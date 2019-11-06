Regulators find gaps in 737 MAX software fix documentation - Reuters

U.S. and European regulators have asked Boeing (BA -1.2% ) to fill in gaps in the documentation on the proposed 737 MAX software fix, raising doubts about the company's hopes to return the jet to U.S. service by year-end, Reuters reports.

U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency officials are said to have flagged various issues during a documentation audit over the weekend at an FAA facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The extent of the delays caused by the documentation requirements is not yet clear, although there was no indication of any need to revise the software package based on the audit, according to the report.