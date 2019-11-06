JPMorgan AM long-term view calls for re-thinking safe havens

Investors must re-think "safe havens" in their portfolios now that bonds don't offer the same combination of portfolio protection and positive income that they have in the past, says JPMorgan Asset Management in its 2020 Long-term Capital Markets Assumptions.

"Portfolio flexibility remains key for investors looking to manage cycle uncertainty, with those seeking higher returns continuing to be drawn to private markets and other alternatives as a both a diversifier and source of alpha," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

The outlook trims its real global growth forecast by 20 basis points to 2.3% over the next 10-15 years vs. its projections last year; developed market forecast unchanged at 1.5% and emerging market forecast is 35 bps lower to 3.9%.

Global monetary policy is expected to remain extremely accommodative, leading to a significant delay in rate normalization. Thus, the outlook sees a sharp fall in projected fixed income returns.

Long-term return outlook for equities is slightly better in 2020 than last year, with average global equity return forecasts over the next 10-15 years rising by 50 bps to 6.5% in U.S. dollar terms.

The 10-15 year aggregate private equity return forecast has been raised 55 bps to 8.80%.

Sees U.S. dollar depreciating over the forecast horizon vs. other major global currencies.