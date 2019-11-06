Visa plans new HQ as part of Bay Area expansion plan

Visa (V +0.7% ) plans to lease a new 300K-square-foot, 13-story building in the Mission Rock neighborhood of San Francisco to be its new global headquarters.

As part of Visa's Bay Area real estate expansion plan, it will redesign its Foster City campus to focus on its product and technology teams.

Construction of the two projects will begin in early 2020 and is scheduled for completion sometime in 2024.

When it opens the two new offices in San Francisco and Foster City, Visa will close its small Palo Alto office and will move employees at that location to Foster City.