Crude oil settles lower as traders weigh conflicting reports on OPEC cuts

Crude oil prices (USO -1.1% ) tumbled after U.S. government data revealed that domestic supplies surged by nearly 8M barrels; December WTI settled -1.5% to $56.35/bbl and January Brent finished -1.9% to $61.74/bbl.

The build of 7.9M barrels in crude supplies - much more than expected - and the build of 1.7M barrels at the U.S. trading hub in Cushing, Okla., will "temper the recent strength in crude oil prices," Tariq Zahir of Tyche Capital Advisors told MarketWatch.

Energy stocks (XLE -2% ) pulled back sharply after powering the broader market to record highs earlier this week; among the global majors, XOM -2.2% , CVX -1.6% , BP -1.1% .

Investors also weighed a report that Saudi Arabia is set to push for deeper production cuts from laggard OPEC members, but Bloomberg reported that the biggest producers in the group would not push for deeper cuts when they meet next month.

Zahir said he does not expect a further supply cut from the OPEC meeting, since "the last thing OPEC wants is to give a second wind to shale producers here in the U.S."

