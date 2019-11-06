Voce isn't placated by Argo Group CEO's retirement

Activist investor Voce Capital Management says the abrupt retirement of Argo Group International's (NYSE:ARGO) CEO Mark E. Watson III doesn't resolve its concerns.

"In fact, it raises more questions than it answers," Voce said in a statement.

Under the filing made by Argo yesterday, Watson will be required to reimburse the company for certain of his expenses that were paid for by the company. Voce asks why Watson wasl allowed to retire rather than be terminated for cause.

Voce is also concerned that the board doesn't appear willing to consider external CEO candidates.