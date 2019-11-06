Expedia -7% after Q3 results disappoint

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) reports revenue and gross bookings increased 9% in Q3. F/X swings cut into both bookings and revenue by a percentage point.

Core OTA bookings were up 10% during the quarter, while VRBO bookings increased 5%. Domestic gross bookings increased 10% and international gross bookings increased 7% (including 3 percentage points of negative foreign exchange impact).

Room nights growth fell to a +11% pace from +12% in Q2.

The company's adjusted EBITDA was flat compared to a year ago at $912M.

Q4 guidance will be issued on the earnings call.

Shares of Expedia are down 6.91% in AH trading to $126.00.

