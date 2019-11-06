Qualcomm jumps on earnings beat, inline guidance

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) +3.6% reports Q4 beats with in-line Q1 guidance that sees revenue of $4.4-5.2B (consensus: $4.83B) and EPS of $0.80-0.90 (consensus: $0.81).

QCT breakdown: Revenue, $3.6B (-22% Y/Y, +1% Q/Q; consensus: $3.57B); EBT, $499M (-37% Y/Y, -1% Q/Q); MSM chip ships, 152M (-34% Y/Y; -3% Q/Q).

QTL breakdown: Revenue, $1.2B (+4% Y/Y; -10% Q/Q; consensus: $1.1B); EBT, $792M (+11% Y/Y; -12% Q/Q).

Exec appointment: QCOM appoints Akash Palkhiwala as the new CFO, making permanent a role he's worked on an interim basis since August.

