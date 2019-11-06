Roku -13% after Q3 beat, boosted guidance

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are off 12.9% following its Q3 earnings where it beat on top and bottom lines, sharply increased user numbers and raised guidance.

Total net revenues rose by 50% to $260.9M, with platform revenues up 79%.

Gross profit rose by 50% as well, to $118.5M.

Active accounts rose 36% Y/Y to 32.3M (up 1.7M from last quarter), and streaming hours jumped 68%, to 10.3B.

Meanwhile, average revenue per user rose by 30%, to $22.58.

Revenue breakout: Platform, $179.3M (up 79%); Player, $81.6M (up 11%).

For the full year, it's boosting its revenue outlook to $1.106B at the midpoint (49% growth, up from a previously expected 46%) and gross profit outlook to $492M (up from $485M). It also expects EBITDA of $35M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholder letter