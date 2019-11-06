SolarEdge sinks despite Q3 sales record, as Q4 margins projected lower

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) -9% after-hours despite beating Q3 earnings estimates as revenues rose 73% Y/Y to a quarterly record $410.6M and issuing upside guidance for Q4.

Q3 revenues related to the solar business surged 66% Y/Y to $387.8M; non-GAAP gross margin for solar of 35.4% fell from 36.4% in Q2 but rose from 33.9% in the prior-year period.

Q3 cash flow from operating activities was $68.7M, up from $50.8M in Q2 and up from $34.3M in the year-ago quarter.

SEDG guides for Q4 revenues of $410M-$420M, above $394.4M analyst consensus estimate, with gross margin of 32%-34%.

SEDG sees Q4 revenues from solar products of $388M-$398M, with gross margin of 33%-35%.