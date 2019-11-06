Square pops higher after Q3 beats as GPV rises 25% Y/Y

Square (NYSE:SQ) gains 1.1% in after-hours trading after Q3 adjusted EPS of 25 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 20 cents and increased from 13 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted revenue of $602.2M beats the consensus of $596.9M climbed from $431.1M in Q3 2018.

In Q3, total net revenue for Cash App was $307M and gross profit was $123M; excluding bitcoin Cash App revenue was $159M, up 115% Y/Y, and gross profit was $121M, up 125%

Q3 gross payment volume of $28.2B increased from $26.8B in Q2 and $22.5B in Q3 2018.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $131.3M vs. $71.0M a year earlier.

Q3 non-GAAP operating expenses of $372M increased 29% Y/Y.

Guidance for Q4 adjusted EPS of 19 cents-21 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 25 cents.

Guidance for Q4 adjusted revenue of $585M-$595M falls short of the $619.1M consensus.

For the full year, Square now sees adjusted EPS at 76 cents-78 cents vs. its previous guidance of 74 cents-78 cents.

Cuts 2019 adjusted revenue guidance range to $2.24B-$2.25B vs. $2.25B-$2.28B; estimate is $2.27B

Excluding Caviar, sees year adjusted revenue of $2.095B-$2.105B vs. $2.06B-$2.09B previously.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

