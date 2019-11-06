CenturyLink +3.7% on revenue beat, EBITDA margin growth

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is up 3.7% postmarket after its Q3 revenue came in better than expected and the company boosted EPS from last year.

Total revenues of $5.61B were down 3.8%. Gains in enterprise revenues helped mitigate a heavier decline in the consumer business.

The company pointed to EBITDA margins that expanded to 40.3% from 39.3%.

Excluding special items and integration/transformation costs, net income was flat at $328M.

Net cash from operations was $1.888B.Free cash flow (excluding special items and integration/transformation) was $985M, down from a prior-year $1.163B.

Cash and equivalents came to $1.404B. It paid down $400M in debt in October and will pay down another $600M in December.

Revenue breakout: International and Global Accounts, $899M (up 0.8%); Enterprise, $1.55B (up 3%); Small and medium business, $734M (down 6.5%); Wholesale, $1.025B (down 6.6%); Consumer, $1.398B (down 9.2%).

It's reiterated full-year guidance (EBITDA of $9B-$9.2B; free cash flow of $3.1B-$3.4B; dividends of $1.095B; capex of $3.5B-$3.8B).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

