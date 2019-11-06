Stocks hold near record highs amid trade angst

The S&P and Dow finished nearly flat, in the market's second straight pause near record highs, although a shift to more defensive positions was seen beneath the surface.

Reports that a phase one trade agreement may not get signed until December, as both sides continue to discuss terms and a venue, caused some angst, as "the longer it stretches out, the greater the risk it blows up," UBS operations director Art Cashin told CNBC.

The S&P 500 energy sector was slammed (-2.3%) following weak quarterly results and guidance from Diamondback Energy and a decline in oil prices, with December WTI settling -1.5% to $56.35/bbl.

The S&P tech sector finished flat but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (-0.8%) gave back some gains in response to Microchip's results and guidance and perhaps a more cautious trade outlook.

However, the financials sector (+0.4%) provided support for the broader market, and the defensive oriented health care (+0.6%), consumer staples (+0.5%) and real estate (+0.5%) groups also outperformed.

U.S. Treasury prices closed higher, with the two-year yield dropping 3 bps to 1.60%, and the benchmark 10-year yield shedding 5 bps to 1.81%.