Baidu +5.9% as flat revenues beat expectations

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has gained 5.9% in postmarket trading after its Q3 earnings topped expectations amid strong traffic growth.

Revenues were flat at 28.08B yuan (about $3.93B); excluding revenue from announced divestitures, they rose 3%. That marks a 7% gain from last quarter, adding on to 9% sequential growth before that.

Operating income fell to 2.355B yuan (about $329M). Baidu core operating income was 5.2B yuan ($726M) with a margin of 25%.

The company swung to a loss of 6.37B yuan on a GAAP basis, from a gain of 12.4B yuan; that included a noncash impairment loss of 8.9B yuan on equity investment valuation.

Non-GAAP attributable net income was 4.4B yuan.

Daily active users rose 25% to 189M in September.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 27.1B-28.7B yuan ($3.78B-$4.02B), marking a year-over-year change of -1% to +6%.

Conference call to come at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Press release