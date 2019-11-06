TripAdvisor reports downside Q3, Trip.com partnership

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) reports Q3 misses with total revenue down 7% Y/Y. Hotels, Media and Platform revenue totaled $238M versus the $255.2M consensus. Experiences and Dining revenue was $141M compared to $146.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 12% Y/Y to $129M (consensus: $156.8M).

Strategic partnership: TRIP is partnering with Trip.com, formerly Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP), on a JV, content sharing agreement, and governance agreement.

TRIP will own 40% of the JV and contribute a long-term exclusive brand and content license plus certain other assets of its China business.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET tomorrow with a webcast here.

Press release.