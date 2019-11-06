Prospect Capital fiscal Q1 interest income disappoints

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) fiscal Q1 net investment income of $71.1M, or 19 cents per share, rises from $69.6, or 19 cents per share in Q4 2019.

Per-share figure matches the consensus estimate.

Falls from $85.2M, or 23 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total interest income of $146.0M misses the consensus estimate of $163.0M and falls from $159.4M in the year-ago quarter.

PSEC dips 0.5% in after-hours trading.

NII/distributions to shareholders improves to 107% vs. 105% in Q1, down from 130% in Q4 2019.

NAV per share of $8.87 slips from $9.01 at June 30, 2019.

Total investments (at fair value) of $5.45B at quarter-end vs. $5.65B at June 30, 2019.

Annualized current yield for all investments were 10.2% vs. 10.6% for the June quarter.

Conference call on Nov. 7 at 11:00 AM ET.

