Manulife Q3 new business value advances 16% Y/Y

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Q3 core EPS of C$0.76 (US$0.58) beats the average analyst estimate of C$0.73 and increased from C$0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 core return on equity fell to 13.0% from 14.8% a year ago.

Q3 expense efficiency ratio of 51.4% vs. 49.5% in Q3 2018.

Q3 total new business value of C$526M (US$399M) increased 16% Y/Y.

Wealth and asset management outflows of C$4.4B vs. C$0.4B inflows a year ago.

Book value per common share excluding AOCI of C$19.60 increased from C$18.23 a year earlier.

