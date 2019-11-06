Fitbit Q3 revenues fall amid price cuts

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) -- headed for an acquisition by Google (GOOG, GOOGL) -- posted in-line profits on a double-digit drop in revenues for Q3.

Non-GAAP net loss was $26.7M, down from a year-ago profit of $10M.

Revenues fell nearly 12% to $347.2M; gross margin fell to 32% from 40.1%.

“In Q3 we continued to make good progress shifting our business towards the faster growing smartwatch category with the introduction of Versa 2, expanding Fitbit Health Solutions, and deepening our relationship with consumers with the launch of Premium,” says CEO James Park.

The company says it sold 3.5M devices, flat year-over-year; that combined with a 12% decline in pricing drove the revenue drop. Active users grew 9%.

Cash used in operations was $41M, and free cash flow was -$56M.

No guidance nor earnings call due to the Google deal.

