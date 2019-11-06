ANGI +9% after upside Q3

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) gains 9.3% after the Q3 report beat estimates and posted Y/Y sales growth of 18%. North American revenue was up 18% to $339.1M and Europe grew 10% to $18.2M, slightly below the $18.5M consensus.

Marketplace service requests were up 19% to 7.59M. Paying service professionals grew 10% but fell short of estimates with 226K versus 227,480.

Marketplace revenue per paying service professional beat estimates with $1,199 versus $1,180.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM ET tomorrow with a webcast available.

