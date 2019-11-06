Manulife may buy back up to 3% of its shares

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) plans to start a normal course issuer bid to buy for cancellation up to 58M of its common shares, representing ~3% of its issued and outstanding common shares.

The NCB is subject to the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and the Toronto Sstock Exchange.

Purchases under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange, and alternative trading systems in Canada and the U.S. at market prices prevailing at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted.