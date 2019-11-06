EOG Resources' Q3 results held back by lower oil and gas prices

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) -0.2% after-hours as adjusted Q3 earnings fell 35% Y/Y, coming in lower than expected, and revenues slid 10% Y/Y to $4.3B, as higher production was offset by weaker crude oil and natural gas prices.

EOG says Q3 total production rose 11% Y/Y to 76.7M boe/day, while crude oil volumes climbed 12% Y/Y to 464.1K bbl/day and were above the high end of the company's target range.

But EOG's average natural gas liquids prices for the quarter plunged 58% Y/Y to $12.67/bbl from $30.09/bbl in the prior-year period, natural gas prices slid 22% to $2.13/Mcf from $2.74/Mcf, while average prices for crude oil and condensate prices dropped 19% to $56.66/bbl from $69.55/bbl a year ago.

EOG also tightens its full-year capex guidance to $6.2B-$6.4B from its earlier outlook of $6.1B-$6.5B.