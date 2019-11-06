Fiserv 2019 issues guidance stronger than consensus

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) expects 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.98-$4.02 including its First Data acquisition vs. its previous guidance of $3.39-$3.52, which didn't include First Data.

Compares with consensus estimate of $3.93.

FISV rises 1.5% in after-hours trading.

Expects full year internal revenue growth of 6%.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.02 beats the average analyst estimate of 99 cents and up from 87 cents in Q3 2018.

Q3 revenue of $3.94B beats the consensus estimate of $3.78B and increased from $3.78B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted operating margin of 29.8% improves from 28.5% a year ago.

