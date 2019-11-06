Energy Transfer maintains solid financial metrics for Q3

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) +0.4% after-hours even as Q3 earnings and revenue miss expectations, as adjusted EBITDA increased 8% Y/Y to $2.79B.

Q3 distributable cash flow climbed 10% Y/Y to $1.52B with a 1.88x distribution coverage ratio, yielding excess coverage of $712M.

As of Sept. 30, ET's $6B revolving credit facilities had an aggregate $3.32B of available capacity, and its leverage ratio was 3.63x.

Q3 "results were supported by continued strong performance among several of the Partnership's core segments, with another record operating performance in the Partnership's NGL and refined products segment," ET says.