Newtek Business Q3 non-GAAP NII exceeds expectations

Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q3 adjusted net investment income of 63 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of 56 cents and improved from 60 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Net asset value of $15.41 per share at Sept. 30, 2019 rose 2.5% from $15.19 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Total investment portfolio increased by 13% to $610.9M at Sept. 30, 2019 from $541.1M at Dec. 31, 2018.

Forecasts paying an annual cash dividend of $2.19 per share in 2020, which would be 1.9% higher than the 2019 annual dividend of $2.15.

Newtek Small Business Finance forecasts full-year 2019 SBA 7(a) loan fundings of $520M, down from the previous forecast of $580M-$620M.

Newtek Business Lending forecasts full-year 2019 SBA 504 loan closings of ~$60M vs. its prior forecast of ~$100M.

Conference call on Nov. 7 at 8:30 AM ET.

