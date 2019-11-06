DOJ charges former Twitter workers with Saudi spying - report

The Justice Dept. has charged two former Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) employees with spying for Saudi Arabia in part by digging into user accounts on the service, The Washington Post reports.

One of the former workers, Ahmad Abouammo, is a U.S. citizen alleged to have spied on the accounts of three users on behalf of the Saudi government.

Another, Ali Alzabarah, is a Saudi citizen accused of accessing personal information on more than 6,000 accounts in 2015 on behalf of the Saudis; one of them was a prominent dissident who later became close to Jamal Khashoggi, the Post columnist killed by Saudi agents last year.

“The criminal complaint unsealed today alleges that Saudi agents mined Twitter’s internal systems for personal information about known Saudi critics and thousands of other Twitter users,” said U.S. Attorney David Anderson. “We will not allow U.S. companies or U.S. technology to become tools of foreign repression in violation of U.S. law.”