Valero shuts two ethanol plants amid U.S. biofuels weakness - Bloomberg

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has temporarily shut two of three ethanol plants it bought from Green Plains Inc. just a year after the purchase, Bloomberg reports.

VLO has stopped operations at its corn biofuel facility in Riga, Mich., according to the report, and a biorefinery in Bluffton, Ind., is down for a turnaround and will resume production "as soon as favorable economic conditions exits," the company says.

The closures highlight the challenges faced by the U.S. biofuels industry, including overproduction, the absence of Chinese buying due to the U.S.-China trade war, and higher corn costs after a delayed harvest this year.

Weak margins have caused some plants to slow down or even cease production: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX), which has interests in six U.S. ethanol plants, is running some facilities as few as 10 days a month, Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) and trader Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) both say they slowed some of their facilities in Q3, and Archer Daniels Midland already has announced plans to spin off its dry ethanol mills.