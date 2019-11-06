Google eyes changes to political ad policy - WSJ

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is considering changes to its political ad policy, the WSJ reports -- a move coming following a shot across the bow by Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), which said it would ban all political ads in a thinly veiled jab at its megatech rivals.

Google's been holding internal meetings on the issue and is expected to share more with employees this week, according to the report.

Any ad policy would be implemented across all platforms as Google's policies are uniform across search and YouTube.

Twitter announced its move in the wake of heavy public discussion about Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) refusal to ban political ads, a decision that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly defended.