Fox gains after broadcasting drives Q1 beat

Fox is higher after hours (FOX +3.5% , FOXA +3.4% ) after topping consensus with its fiscal Q1 report, driven by strength from its broadcast operation.

Revenues rose 5% to $2.67B, with affiliate revenues up 4% partly offset by a 2% drop in ad revenues.

Net income fell to $513M from $615M mainly due to a higher unrealized gain in the prior year due to valuation in its investment in Roku.

EBITDA rose 12% to $856M.

Revenues by segment: Cable Network Programming, $1.285B (up 1.6%); Television, $1.356B (up 6.2%).

EBITDA by segment: Cable Network Programming, $684M (up 8.1%); Television, $251M (up 46.8%).

Revenues by component: Affiliate fee, $1.394B (up 4.3%); Advertising, $1.04B (down 2.1%).

Press release