Nov. 06, 2019 6:58 PM ETInseego Corp. (INSG)INSGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has slipped 9.6% postmarket after posting a worse-than-expected loss in its Q3 report.
  • The company beat expectations with revenues that rose 24% to $62.7M, driven by "significant 5G revenue growth as well as our expanded and diversified 4G customer base," says Chairman/CEO Dan Mondor.
  • IoT and Mobile Solutions revenue grew faster, up 32.6% Y/Y and 14.9% sequentially, to $45.9M. The company says 5G revenues will exceed $10M for the year.
  • Gross profit rose to $18.6M from $17.6M.
  • But operating profit swung to a loss of $3.2M from a profit of $16.6M; the prior year was benefited by a $17.2M extinguishment of acquisition-related liabilities.
  • And it swung to a net loss of $8.8M from a year-ago gain of $10.8M.
  • Cash and equivalents at quarter's end were $13.9M.
  • For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $48M-$55M (light of consensus for $64.2M) and EBITDA of -$3M to $1M.
