Pan American pushes higher after strong Q3; cuts cost guidance

  • Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS+3% after-hours following Q3 earnings that easily topped estimates and revenues that soared 87% Y/Y to $352M.
  • PAAS says Q3 silver production of 6.7M oz. and gold production of 150.2K oz. are on track to achieve its FY 2019 guidance of 25.3K-26.3K oz. of silver and 550K-600K oz. of gold.
  • Q3 all-in sustaining costs were $8.80 per silver ounce sold and $920 per gold oz. sold, and the company lowers full-year guidance for AISC to $9.50-$11.00 per silver oz. sold and to $1,000-$1,100 per gold oz. sold.
  • PAAS maintains guidance for FY 2019 capex, with sustaining capital estimated at $203M-$213 M and project capital estimated at $45M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.