Pan American pushes higher after strong Q3; cuts cost guidance
Nov. 06, 2019 6:55 PM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) +3% after-hours following Q3 earnings that easily topped estimates and revenues that soared 87% Y/Y to $352M.
- PAAS says Q3 silver production of 6.7M oz. and gold production of 150.2K oz. are on track to achieve its FY 2019 guidance of 25.3K-26.3K oz. of silver and 550K-600K oz. of gold.
- Q3 all-in sustaining costs were $8.80 per silver ounce sold and $920 per gold oz. sold, and the company lowers full-year guidance for AISC to $9.50-$11.00 per silver oz. sold and to $1,000-$1,100 per gold oz. sold.
- PAAS maintains guidance for FY 2019 capex, with sustaining capital estimated at $203M-$213 M and project capital estimated at $45M.