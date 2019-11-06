Exxon witness challenges New York fraud claims

In the Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) climate change trial in New York, an expert witness for the company pushed back against the state's claim that investors lost as much as $1.6B after authorities accused XOM of hiding the financial risks of climate change.

Harvard Law professor Allen Ferrell told the court today that it was convenient for an authority to cite news about its own fraud investigation as the cause of a company's losses, saying "You don't shoot the arrow and then draw a bulls-eye around it."

The complaint by the New York Attorney General points to three news events that allegedly resulted in declines in XOM's stock, including the AG's June 2017 claim that it uncovered evidence of a "sham."

XOM says no losses ensued from the alleged scheme because there was no deception.

Even so, XOM shares did decline on the days of the three news events, and the AG's calculation of losses would become crucial if it wins the trial, says Bloomberg's Erik Larson.