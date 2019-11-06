'Difficult environment' for lithium producers, Livent CEO says

Livent (LTHM +0.5% ) CEO Paul Graves says the lithium industry is working through a "difficult environment to do business" due to low prices and global oversupply concerns, but an upswing in demand should help beginning next year.

LTHM cut its guidance for full-year earnings and revenue for the second time this year because it will delay selling ~25% of its annual lithium hydroxide production until 2020; the company produced ~16K metric tons of hydroxide in 2018.

Graves says the strategy is a bet that by holding high quality lithium until it is needed,rather than risk not being able to meet demand next year, the company can maintain key relationships.

"A lot of people want to monetize excess inventory right away," Graves said, referring to unnamed companies he says are selling low-quality lithium carbonate from Chile to China to improve short-term revenue. "We're focused on long-term relationships with our customers, understanding what they need this year and next year."