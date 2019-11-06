Activist urging MSG to sell stakes in Knicks, Rangers - reports

Madison Square Garden (MSG) is facing calls from an investor to sell minority stakes in its sports teams, the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, ahead of a planned spinoff to separate them.

Clifton S. Robbins and his Blue Harbour Group hold a 4% stake in MSG and say the two teams combined should be worth $7.2B, much higher than a reported $5.5B.

And Robbins would like to see MSG and James Dolan bring in new investors to realize that value.

MSG has planned a spinoff that would separate the teams from the company's other assets, venues like Radio City Music Hall, and give current shareholders two-thirds of the new stock (with Dolan/MSG holding a third that has supervoting rights to maintain control).

But MSG has signaled it's open to selling part of that stake so it can invest in high-profile upcoming arenas in Las Vegas and London.