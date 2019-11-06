Chesapeake's woes also bad news for related MLPs - Barron's
- Yesterday was bad for Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) shares following the company's Q3 earnings miss and "going concern" warning, and today was even worse - and it was bad for the pipeline companies who carry its oil and gas, says Ben Levinsohn at Barron's.
- According to Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey, the "scary new language from Chesapeake... on concerns of the knock on transport effect of CHK's contracted positions" was a reason the Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) fell 1.2% today.
- MLPs most at risk include Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and Williams (NYSE:WMB), say East Daley Capital's Ryan Smith and Zack Van Everen, estimating CHK's reduced drilling could knock $120M off CEQP's adjusted EBITDA in FY 2023 while WMB could see above-market rates get knocked to normal levels, which could take a $140M bite out of earnings.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) also have exposure to CHK, Smith and Van Everen write, though it is much smaller.
- In today's trade: CHK -29.1%, CEQP -5.5%, WMB -3.1%, ET -3.2%, KMI -1.5%, PAA -0.6%.