Futures rebound on phased tariff rollback

U.S. stock index futures turned sharply higher overnight, climbing 0.5% , as China's Ministry of Commerce said the the world's two largest economies had agreed to remove duties on each other's goods in phases.

"If China, U.S. reach a phase-one deal, both sides should roll back existing additional tariffs in the same proportion," declared spokesman Gao Feng.

That would potentially provide a road-map to end the bruising trade war after reports suggested a meeting between President Trump and Xi Jinping could be postponed until December - delaying a chance for the two leaders to sign an interim trade deal.